Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn stock opened at $95.17 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $99.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

