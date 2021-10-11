Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $63,000.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Shares of COUP opened at $223.94 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

