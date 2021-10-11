Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $131.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,470 shares of company stock worth $2,609,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

