Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,272,000 after buying an additional 1,430,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $40.58 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

