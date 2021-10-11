Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 329 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $730.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $811.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $718.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

