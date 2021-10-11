Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 18,098 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIS opened at $25.87 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UIS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

