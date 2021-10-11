Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 26,431 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,431 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

