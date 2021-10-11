BMO Capital Markets Boosts Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $35.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $32.50 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

