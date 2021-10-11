BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 10,834 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 731,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.