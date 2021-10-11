BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 63.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $578.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

