BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 75,919 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $741.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

