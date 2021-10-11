BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $38.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $359.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.04.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

