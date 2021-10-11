BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.