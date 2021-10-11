BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,407 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

