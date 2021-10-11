Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Buys £6,000 in Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell acquired 50,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Simon Stilwell acquired 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

On Friday, September 24th, Simon Stilwell purchased 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

On Monday, September 27th, Simon Stilwell purchased 50,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

BONH stock opened at GBX 11.30 ($0.15) on Monday. Bonhill Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a market cap of £11.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.