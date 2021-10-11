Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

