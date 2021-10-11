Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth $2,341,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBN opened at $36.59 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $37.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

