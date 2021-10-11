Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.24% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 264,775 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE BNED opened at $11.85 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

