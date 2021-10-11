Boston Partners Sells 11,267 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Thermon Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on THR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $578.63 million, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

