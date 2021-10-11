Botty Investors LLC Has $772,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Botty Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 178.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,911,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,888,180. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

