BOX Token (BOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $4,756.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024379 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00293865 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

