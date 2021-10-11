bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €8.70 ($10.24) price objective on the stock.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

BPOSY stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

