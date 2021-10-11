Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brady were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brady by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Brady stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

