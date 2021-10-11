Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,566 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after buying an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,534,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $214.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.