Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,676 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

BMY opened at $57.26 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

