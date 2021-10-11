Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 40.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

