Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $34.23 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,356 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 62,890 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

