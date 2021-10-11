Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 70,467 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,467 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $37,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

