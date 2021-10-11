Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,013 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $32,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $326,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

