Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,799 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $26,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

