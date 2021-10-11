Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 32,014 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of EQT worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.00 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

