BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Critical Contrast

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks -2.71% -2.69% -1.40% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

13.5% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceragon Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $262.88 million 1.06 -$17.09 million ($0.16) -20.94 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 2.08 N/A N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceragon Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, suggesting that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceragon Networks and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 0 3 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 60.45%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

