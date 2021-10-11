Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 4,335 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $204.03 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $206.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

