Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES opened at $96.32 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

