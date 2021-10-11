Bridgewater Associates LP Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of RL stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

