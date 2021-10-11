Bridgewater Associates LP Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1,475.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

INSP opened at $231.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average is $205.01. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

