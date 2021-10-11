Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $14.62 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 108,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

