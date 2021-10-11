Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 56,662 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,662 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after buying an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $307.17 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

