Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $8.60 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,915,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 496,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $498.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $560.11 and a 200-day moving average of $525.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

