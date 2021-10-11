British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £4,206.08 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 492.60 ($6.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.28. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The firm has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

