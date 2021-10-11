Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the highest is $2.66 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curis stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 19,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $697.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.90.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

