Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million.

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,173 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

