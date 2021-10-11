Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $29.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $24.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $548.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

