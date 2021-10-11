Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 638,336 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 231,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.16 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

