Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $88.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.81 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $96.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $365.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $360.22 million, with estimates ranging from $351.60 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.37. 88,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,957. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

