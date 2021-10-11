Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $138,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. 24,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,719. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

