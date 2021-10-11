Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter.

GHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,481. The stock has a market cap of $905.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

