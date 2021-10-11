Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total value of $203,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,712.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,929. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $307.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $325.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 416.07 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

