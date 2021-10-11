Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Post $1.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.65. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,929 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $307.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.07 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $325.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

