Brokerages Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBLA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

